Omicron variant not causing consumers to 'overreact, panic' ahead of holidays: Frontier Airlines CEO

Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle told "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Thursday that American travelers are not "overreacting" or "panicking" over the omicron variant and are continuing to book flights ahead of the holiday season.

OMICRON HALTS TRAVEL INDUSTRY'S RECOVERY PLANS

BARRY BIFFLE: I think if you look at it – I think we're almost two years into this, and so I think consumers, as well as our employees, they're just not panicking and overreacting. You know, we're looking at sales volumes that are still very strong. We had a great Thanksgiving. We're looking [at] great Christmas bookings.

So I think the American consumer is smart, and I think the facts that we've seen so far are that there's milder symptoms. The facts are it looks like the vaccine is preventing severe outcomes. So I think if you're vaccinated, you're boosted, live your life…I think, you know, we're just a few weeks away from the pill treatments. So I think, you know … I think we're moving beyond panicking anymore.

