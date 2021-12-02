Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Cavuto: Coast to Coast

Omicron variant not causing consumers to 'overreact, panic' ahead of holidays: Frontier Airlines CEO

US will restrict travel from South Africa, seven other countries over concerns of omicron variant

close
Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle argues American consumers are not worried about the omicron variant ahead of holiday travel.  video

Omicron variant not causing American consumers to ‘overreact’: Frontier Airlines CEO

Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle argues American consumers are not worried about the omicron variant ahead of holiday travel. 

Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle told "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Thursday that American travelers are not "overreacting" or "panicking" over the omicron variant and are continuing to book flights ahead of the holiday season. 

OMICRON HALTS TRAVEL INDUSTRY'S RECOVERY PLANS

BARRY BIFFLE: I think if you look at it – I think we're almost two years into this, and so I think consumers, as well as our employees, they're just not panicking and overreacting. You know, we're looking at sales volumes that are still very strong. We had a great Thanksgiving. We're looking [at] great Christmas bookings. 

So I think the American consumer is smart, and I think the facts that we've seen so far are that there's milder symptoms. The facts are it looks like the vaccine is preventing severe outcomes. So I think if you're vaccinated, you're boosted, live your life…I think, you know, we're just a few weeks away from the pill treatments. So I think, you know … I think we're moving beyond panicking anymore. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

close
Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle argues American travelers are ‘not panicking’ over the omicron variant and are continuing to book flights.  video

Frontier Airlines CEO on how omicron variant will impact holiday travel

Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle argues American travelers are ‘not panicking’ over the omicron variant and are continuing to book flights. 