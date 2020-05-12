Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

Old Navy offers coronavirus relief with $30M clothing donation

Gap-owned apparel retailer giving away clothes to American families in need during COVID-19

By FOXBusiness
Coronavirus pushes Gap, SeaWorld to furlough majority of staff

Old Navy is donating $30 million worth of clothing to Americans in need during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a company video that was posted on YouTube.

OLD NAVY BOSS TO TAKE THE HELM AT GAP

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
GPSGAP7.47-0.20-2.54%

"To all the families out there keeping it together for Zoom school and uniting us with TikTok challenges, thank you for doing your part," the video message reads while artist Noah Scalin arranges the clothes on the screen to create a portrait of an American family.

CORONAVIRUS COULD KILL JCPENNEY, GAP, DILLARD’S: RETAIL EXPERT

"Now we're doing ours," the message continues. "Because family has been at the heart of everything we do since 1994, Old Navy is donating $30 million in clothing to help families in need across America."

Scalin’s finished portrait shows a smiling mother and her two daughters, which keeps in line with the video’s upbeat music and overall cause.

To execute this clothing giveaway, Old Navy is partnering with two nonprofit organizations – Good360 and Baby2Baby – to distribute its donated clothes.

This news comes a week after the apparel retailer’s parent company, Gap Inc., announced it was beginning a phased reopening of stores in states that are ending shelter-in-place orders. Coronavirus safety measures are being implemented throughout stores in response to the current health crisis.