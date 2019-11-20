Ocean Spray plunges into health food to satiate new appetites

Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. is best known for its cranberry juices and snacks. But its most recent endeavors have taken a dip into the health and wellness sectors of food and beverage.

The cranberry giant aims to attract a more diverse consumer base, speaking to younger consumers looking for healthier food options and for customers looking to “innovate their shelves,” Ocean Spray CEO Bobby Chacko told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney

“We're all about innovating to satisfy the needs of consumers, satisfy the needs of customers as well,” Chacko said on Wednesday.

The Massachusetts-based company announced a partnership with HelloFresh on Nov. 11, as the meal kit company's exclusive dried cranberry provider. And in September, Ocean Spray released its most recent collaboration with Atoka wellness drinks.

“We just launched Atoka in September, health and wellness product,” Chacko said. “It has oat milk. It has adaptogen as a product. [And] it has cranberries built into it.”

Cranberries alone already have health benefits such as antioxidants and prebiotics. Chacko said Ocean Spray's innovations have capitalized on this.

“Remember, cranberries are Native American cultivated, one of the original superfruits and has incredible health properties,” Chacko said. “So why not make a diversified portfolio?”

Ocean Spray recently opened its Lighthouse innovation hub where the brand will reportedly continue innovating “beyond juice.”

