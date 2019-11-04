NYPD Police Commissioner James O'Neill steps down

The top cop overseeing the largest police force in the country is stepping down from his post and heading for the private sector, officials announced Monday.

New York City Police Department Commissioner James P. O’Neill announced Monday afternoon he would be resigning from his post. He presided over the largest police department in the nation – with roughly 36,000 uniformed officers and 19,000 civilian members – for just over three years.

O’Neill succeeded Bill Bratton in September 2016 when he was appointed to the role by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. He started with the NYPD in 1983. Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea will take his place.

The top cop most recently made headlines for his controversial decision to follow a departmental judge's recommendation to fire embattled police officer Daniel Pantaleo for his involvement in the chokehold death of Eric Garner in July of 2014 on Staten Island. He acknowledged at the time that firing Pantaleo was not an easy decision to make, and admitted that if he were still an officer, “I’d probably be mad at me.”

He also led the department to a record-low crime rate and was one of the main figureheads behind the installation of the neighborhood policing movement, which was created under Bratton’s helm and assigns certain police officers to specific areas within their precincts to give the cops the opportunity to better connect with community members.

O’Neill’s announcement falls on the same day as the third anniversary of the line of duty death of Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo, who was killed during a shootout in the Bronx.