Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Government Spending

NYPD Police Commissioner James O'Neill steps down

He presided over the nation's largest police department.

By FOXBusiness

Police Commissioner James P. O'Neill makes an announcement at New York City Police Dept. headquarters, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. After five years of investigations and protests, the New York City Police Department fired an officer involved in the 2014 c

The top cop overseeing the largest police force in the country is stepping down from his post and heading for the private sector, officials announced Monday.

Continue Reading Below

New York City Police Department Commissioner James P. O’Neill announced Monday afternoon he would be resigning from his post. He presided over the largest police department in the nation – with roughly 36,000 uniformed officers and 19,000 civilian members – for just over three years.

O’Neill succeeded Bill Bratton in September 2016 when he was appointed to the role by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. He started with the NYPD in 1983. Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea will take his place.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, left, and NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill, center, confer while U.S. Secret Service Special Agent David Beach, right, speaks during a press conference discussing plans for new security and traffic restrictions around Donald Trum

The top cop most recently made headlines for his controversial decision to follow a departmental judge's recommendation to fire embattled police officer Daniel Pantaleo for his involvement in the chokehold death of Eric Garner in July of 2014 on Staten Island. He acknowledged at the time that firing Pantaleo was not an easy decision to make, and admitted that if he were still an officer, “I’d probably be mad at me.”

He also led the department to a record-low crime rate and was one of the main figureheads behind the installation of the neighborhood policing movement, which was created under Bratton’s helm and assigns certain police officers to specific areas within their precincts to give the cops the opportunity to better connect with community members.

O’Neill’s announcement falls on the same day as the third anniversary of the line of duty death of Sgt. Paul Tuozzolo, who was killed during a shootout in the Bronx.