NYC taxi fare hikes could be on the way

Fare hikes could be on the way for New York City taxi riders.

The proposed changes would be the first increase to the taxi fare in 10 years, with passenger fares rising by about 23%.

If the fares are eventually increased, regulators say driver revenue would be raised by 33.3%.

"Our proposals to increase taxi fares and driver pay will ensure that drivers can cover their increased expenses while continuing to provide mobility options across the five boroughs, and I am looking forward to hearing from drivers and passengers at our upcoming public hearing," TLC Commissioner David Do said in an emailed statement to FOX Business on Thursday.

Additional proposals include the base fare increasing from $2.50 to $3, and an additional unit charge rising by $0.20.

The Taxicab Improvement Surcharge and Street Hail Livery Improvement Surcharge would jump to $1, as well as the nighttime surcharge, and the rush hour surcharge would rise to $2.50.

Flat fares to New York City airports would also be heftier.

Taxi and SHL flat fares between Manhattan and John F. Kennedy International Airport would rise from $52 to $65.

During rush hour, the surcharge for JFK trips would be increased from $4.50 to $5.

A new surcharge of $5 would be created for all taxi trips to and from LaGuardia Airport and all SHL trips to the airport hailed outside the Hail Exclusionary Zone.

The surcharge for taxi trips to Newark Liberty International Airport would be increased from $17.50 to $20.

"NYTWA members who drive for Uber and Lyft and who drive yellow and green cabs have joined together in a unity campaign to win raises for ALL NYC professional drivers. And we’re on a path to victory!" the NY Taxi Worker's Alliance wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

"The @nyctaxi heeded our call for a #raiseforAll and announced proposed rulemaking to increase the yellow and green cab metered fares and to increase the minimum pay standard for app drivers," it said. "Our fight continues! These increases are the first step toward a livable wage."

The alliance said that drivers need a cap on leases for both taxis and for-hire vehicles to limit driver expenses, an increase in pay for yellow cab e-hail trips and an increase in pay for app drivers doing out-of-town trips.

There will be a public hearing on the proposal on Oct. 6.