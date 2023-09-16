Expand / Collapse search
NYC restaurant worker stabbed in the shoulder during fight with customer

Unclear what fight was about, suspect took off from scene

An IHOP employee is recovering after being stabbed in the shoulder during a dispute with a customer early Saturday morning.

The restaurant worker and patron got into an argument around 4:30 a.m. at the location near East 14th Street and 2nd Avenue in Gramercy Park in New York City, police told FreedomNewsTV.

Another person who tried to break up the fight was slashed in the hand by the suspect, but refused medical treatment.

It is unclear what the fight was about. The suspect took off from the restaurant in a black car. 

NEW YORK CITY DAYCARE CHILDREN POSSIBLY CONSUME FENTANYL, 1 DEAD, 3 HOSPITALIZED: REPORT

Police on the scene of NYC IHOP stabbing

Police outside a Gramercy Park IHOP after an employee was stabbed in the shoulder by a customer.  (Dakota Santiago, FreedomNewsTV)

The employee is 20 years old, according to New York Daily News. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. 

In July, a 16-year-old was arrested for shooting and killing a 16-year-old IHOP employee in Georgia while he was working, according to FOX 5 Atlanta. Investigators believed the teens knew each other and had been "engaged in an ongoing dispute."

NYC SHOOTING KILLS 71-YEAR-OLD WOMAN WHO IS LATEST INNOCENT VICTIM OF CITY GUN VIOLENCE IN RECENT DAYS

Crime scene tape outside NYC IHOP

Crime scene tape can be seen outside a Manhattan IHOP after an employee was stabbed during an argument with a customer.  (Dakota Santiago, FreedomNewsTV)

Look outside Manhattan IHOP as authorities investigate stabbing

Authorities responded to a Manhattan IHOP around 4:30 a.m. Sept, 15, 2023, for a report of a worker stabbed. (Dakota Santiago, FreedomNewsTV)

Back in November 2020, a maskless man at a New York City IHOP restaurant was accused of slashing a worker after employees asked him to cover his face to meet coronavirus guidelines, police said.

Fox News' Michael Ruiz contributed to this report. 