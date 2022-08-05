NYC McDonald's worker reportedly shot over cold french fries has died, police say

The New York City McDonald’s employee who was reportedly shot in the neck following an argument over an order of cold french fries has died from his injuries, police confirmed to FOX Business on Friday.

Matthew Webb, 23, of Queens, was shot Monday outside a McDonald’s restaurant in the city’s Brooklyn borough in an incident that the NYPD is now investigating as a homicide.

"We are heart-broken by the passing of our crew member as a result of this senseless act, and we are thinking of his family at this time," Roy Iraci, the owner and operator of the McDonald's location, told FOX Business in a statement. "We will continue to cooperate with authorities as their investigation moves forward."

The alleged gunman, 20-year-old Michael Morgan, already faces charges of attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon in relation to the shooting.

Law enforcement sources told the newspaper that Morgan allegedly shot Webb outside the McDonald’s restaurant after his mom got into a dispute with staff there over an order of cold french fries.

Morgan’s mother, Lisa Fulmore, claimed to the New York Post that the McDonald's staff laughed at her when she asked to speak to a manager.

"I talked to my son with the cops. My son is just saying that he gotta do what he gotta do and the [victim] came after him and whatever happened, happened," Fulmore told the Post following her son's recent arrest.

Camellia Dunlap, an 18-year-old identified in media reports as Morgan's girlfriend, also faces two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in relation to the McDonald's incident.

The NYPD later told Fox News Digital that Morgan also is being charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the October 2020 killing of Kevin Holloman, 28, just blocks away from where the McDonald's shooting occurred, in which police say the victim suffered "multiple gunshot wounds about the body."