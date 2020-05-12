Bill de Blasio supports cap on food delivery fees to restaurants during coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday he supports legislation that would cap food delivery fees for restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic.

Under the proposed bill, food delivery services, like GrubHub, Postmates and DoorDash, can’t charge restaurants more than a 20 percent food delivery fee, according to Eater New York.

During a press briefing Tuesday, de Blasio said he approves of the bill.

“I do support that legislation,” he said, according to the briefing transcript.

The bill was debated during a virtual hearing on April 29, according to Eater. THe mayor said the City Council has been “focused, in a good, smart way on the different challenges that New Yorkers are facing.”

“This is one where we want to make sure people are treated fairly,” de Blasio added. “And they saw something that wasn't fair to everyday people going through so much, and I think it's smart legislation, so I will support it.”

Under the bill, delivery services would only be allowed to charge restaurants up to 5 percent for orders submitted through their apps and up to 15 percent for fulfilled deliveries, according to Eater.

If the bill is passed, companies that don’t comply with the regulations could be fined up to $1,000 per restaurant per day, the website reported.

According to Eater, the City Council is expected to vote on the bill soon.

