De Blasio announces proposal to cut NYPD budget by $1B

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he has proposed a plan for the city to cut $1 billion from the NYPD’s nearly $6 billion budget, according to officials and multiple reports.

Continue Reading Below

De Blasio’s announcement falls in line with city council leaders’ calls for the billion-dollar cut to the police department’s budget. The Democratic mayor revealed details of his proposal during a Monday morning press conference.

He said his office presented the plan to City Council over the weekend and called this “a moment where we have to address profound issues. We need to redistribute revenue to communities that need it the most.”

He emphasized that plan is still under negotiation and officials had not reached a final agreement.

“The NYPD is being treated clearly in a specific manner. A number of agencies are being cut quite a bit, but we're dealing with a specific reality with the NYPD unquestionably,” he said, when asked how cuts to the police department compared to those of other agencies.

New York City's budget is $8 billion smaller than what had been proposed in February, he said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“It‘s important to show that we are going to make changes in this city. We are going to refocus our efforts on young people in particular,” de Blasio said. “It’s being done in a smart safe manner and I know the NYPD can handle it effectively.”