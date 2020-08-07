NYC's Levain Bakery cookies to hit supermarkets this fall

Smart cookies know that visiting New York City may not feasible right now — but fans can soon get a taste of the Big Apple right at home, with a little help from a famous bakery.

The city's famed Levain Bakery is serving a fresh take on its legendary chocolate chip cookies through grocery stores in select markets this fall, so fans near and far can warm up the Manhattan must-have in their own kitchens.

On Thursday, the bake shop announced that Levain Bakery Frozen Cookies will hit select store shelves this fall. In a statement shared with Fox Business, the brand touted the treats as “fully baked” cookies that can be heated to bakery perfection in an oven or toaster oven, in only about 5 minutes. (The cookies contain no raw dough, but are rather already fully cooked.)

“Levain has always been about spreading joy and this frozen cookie launch gives us an opportunity to spread even more joy to even more people around the country. Of course, nothing can replace the Instagram-worthy moment of breaking open a ginormous cookie at one of our original bakeries, but now having a bite of the Levain Bakery experience won’t require a trip to NYC,” said Levain CMO Rachel Porges in the statement.

According to Levain, the bakery team was able to maintain the Upper West Side outpost’s original recipes without additional preservatives or additives in the new offering. The project itself has been in the works for nearly two years, and the bakery hopes to satisfy fans with an at-home option that long lines of customers often queue up for in New York City.

The Levain Bakery Frozen Cookies will debut in four flavors – Chocolate Chip Walnut, Two Chip Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Raisin and Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip — though the company teased that “multiple other flavors are waiting in the wings.”

One-pound boxes of the sweet treats are expected to retail for between $7.99 to $9.99, depending on the location. Distribution will begin in the metropolitan New York area and through New England this fall, later rolling out at other select retailers across the country in the months to come.