NYC airport debuts AI-powered hologram 'concierge' to help travelers

New York City's LaGuardia Airport is bringing science fiction to the terminal with the debut of an AI-powered hologram concierge designed to help travelers find gates, lounges and baggage claim through face-to-face conversations.

The digital assistant, nicknamed "Bridget," was unveiled this week inside Terminal B, where the hologram chats with passengers in real time and helps them navigate the busy area.

Unlike prerecorded holograms used elsewhere for greetings or ads, Bridget responds to travelers’ questions conversationally, offering directions to gates, baggage claim, lounges and shops.

The hologram speaks English and Spanish, with more languages planned, and includes accessibility features such as closed captioning and wheelchair-friendly controls.

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Airport officials say the system is designed to support — not replace — human customer service staff, especially during crowded travel periods.

"Most people think of airports as stressful and confusing environments, but LaGuardia's Terminal B leads the world in changing all that," said David Nussbaum, founder of Proto Hologram, which developed the hologram software.

Nussbaum said the technology will provide a more personalized experience "in ways that feel natural and intuitive," adding "the future of travel has begun at LaGuardia."

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The hologram currently stands near Terminal B’s food hall, with additional units expected to roll out across the terminal’s concourses.

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LaGuardia’s Terminal B has become known for testing new travel technology as airports increasingly look for ways to speed up navigation and reduce passenger frustration.