'Capitalism trumps all': Radio station blacklists rapper unless fans create demand

A prominent New York radio station isn't planning on debuting any of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine's music following his release from prison unless fans demand it.

A HOT 97 executive told TMZ if and when the rapper, known for his rainbow-colored hair and trademark “69” tattoo on his forehead, releases music they will not jump to debut any of the records. In fact, they don't anticipate playing any of 6ix9ine's music at all.

"In the end, capitalism trumps all," TMZ wrote.

The only way the station would allow the musician's tunes to hit their airwaves was only if there was a public uproar from fans over a widely-popular song, the executive reiterated to the outlet.

In addition, HOT 97 said the rapper's chances of performing during the station's Summer Jam was almost non existent due to the fact that he is a liability, according to the report.

HOT 97 has not immediatly responded to FOX Business' request for comment.

The exectutive told the outlet that they never been a fan of the rapper who just recently testified against two alleged members of a Brooklyn street gang of which he was allegedly a member. The rapper, legally known as Daniel Hernandez, detailed the inner workings of Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, also known as Nine Trey, in hopes of a reduced prison sentence after pleading guilty to charges stemming from his role within the gang.

He was charged alongside other alleged members who "wreaked havoc on New York City, engaging in brazen acts of violence," U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said.

He quickly betrayed the group after becoming a "star witness for the federal government," according to The New York Times. The move to testify put him at risk behind bars and prompted rap icon Snoop Dogg to label him a “snitch” in a recent Instagram post.

The rapper was a social media phenomenon with millions of followers on Instagram before becoming an ascendant name in hip-hop. He testified in court that he was a high-school dropout and deli worker when he launched his rap career. While on the stand, the rapper described how he discovered a formula for success with the crew saying he was just to “keep making hits and be the financial support for the gang ... so they could buy guns and stuff like that.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.