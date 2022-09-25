Nostradamus book sales skyrocket after prediction of Queen Elizabeth II's death

A book interpreting the prophecies of 16th-century French astrologer Nostradamus is flying off the shelves after it apparently predicted the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The book, "Nostradamus: The Complete Prophecies for the Future," was published in 2005 and is an interpretation of Nostradamus' "Les Propheties," a collection of poetic prophecies. The book, authored by Mario Reading, has sold more than 8,000 copies since September 17, compared to just 5 copies the week before the queen's death, according to The Sunday Times.

Reading's interpretation of one of the poems reportedly reads, "Queen Elizabeth II will die, circa 22, at the age of around 96."

According to Reading, Nostradamus also predicts that King Charles III will abdicate the throne due to "resentments held against him by a certain proportion of the British population, following his divorce from Diana, Princess of Wales."

Reading's claim is linked to a section of Nostradamus' work that discusses a "king of the islands."

"Because they disapproved of his divorce, a man who later they considered unworthy; The People will force out the King of the islands; A Man will replace who never expected to be king," Nostradamus' work reads.

Reading's interpretation ultimately concludes that Prince Harry will take the throne following the abdication of Charles III.

Prince Harry, who is married to Megan Markle, stepped back from his royal duties in 2020 but remains in the line of succession.

Reading died in 2017.