After Queen Elizabeth II's death, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle get 'heavy PR push,' multi-year media deals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a few projects lined up after returning to the United Kingdom to pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

It is expected Harry and Meghan will return to Montecito, California, now that Elizabeth’s funeral services have concluded.

"We are currently seeing a heavy PR push for the Sussexes," Kinsey Schofield, royal expert and host of the "To Di For Daily" podcast, suggested to Fox News Digital.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II’S STATE FUNERAL SHOULD HAVE 'NO COST SPARED': ROYAL HISTORIAN

"Meghan has a cover of Variety that will debut soon. Meghan is very proud of the Variety cover. … This magazine positions her as the queen of Hollywood. In her eyes."



Shortly after the queen's death, Variety announced it would postpone the release of its Meghan Markle magazine cover out of respect to the royal family.

In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed an exclusive multi-year production deal with Netflix. The exclusive content will include documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming.

Although there has been speculation about a "reality-style show" for Netflix, the couple never confirmed or denied working on this type of project.

If Harry and Meghan did decide to launch a reality show, it may be "in tandem with the fifth season of Netflix’s ‘The Crown,’" the royal expert told Fox News Digital.

The year 2020 was a busy one for the pair as Harry and Meghan also announced a "multi-year partnership" between Spotify's Gimlet Media and the couple's company, Archewell Audio.

In late August, Markle overtook popular podcaster Joe Rogan at the No. 1 spot on Spotify with her new podcast, "Archetypes."

In the podcast, the royal said she never personally felt a negative connotation toward "ambition" until she started dating Prince Harry.

Prince Harry revealed in 2021 that his lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify were born out of necessity after his family cut him off financially.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Following his decision to step down from his duties as a senior working member of the royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were no longer entitled to certain financial benefits that came with their previous status.

"The Netflixes and Spotifys of it all was never part of the plan," Harry insisted, via Deadline.

However, he says he had incentive to figure out a solution quickly once it became clear he and his family would have to pay for their own security.

In March 2021, Prince Harry and Markle sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a bombshell interview, the couple opening up about their decision to step back from their royal duties.

Following their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s death, it’s uncertain how Prince Harry and Meghan’s relationship will be with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

"The royal family is very concerned about being burned by the Sussexes again. They were absolutely horrified by the Oprah interview ... there is an uneasiness," the royal expert told Fox News Digital.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"I think the family wants to see what type of content has been created before they cave and begin to carve a path forward with Prince Harry. There is hope for healing, but it is hard to begin that process when you are constantly fearful of another grenade coming your way."