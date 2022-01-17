Norwegian cruise ship hit with COVID-19 wave cancels mid-voyage

Norwegian Cruse Line's Gem ship will return to New York after a 10-night trip to the Caribbean was canceled mid-voyage on Thursday due to "COVID-related circumstances."

A spokesperson for Norwegian told FOX Business the ship docked overnight in Philipsburg, St. Maarten, following the decision and would be back in New York "soon." The company did not offer an estimated arrival time or further details on the situation.

In addition to the Gem, Norwegian has canceled the following 2022 trips:

Norwegian Pearl cruises with embarkation dates through and including Jan. 17

Norwegian Dawn cruises with embarkation dates through and including Jan. 18

Norwegian Getaway cruises with embarkation dates through and including Jan. 19

Norwegian Escape cruises with embarkation dates through and including Jan. 22

Norwegian Joy cruises with embarkation dates through and including Jan. 22

Norwegian Breakaway cruises with embarkation dates through and including Jan. 23

Norwegian Sky cruises with embarkation dates through and including Feb. 25

Pride of America cruises with embarkation dates through and including Feb. 26

Norwegian Jade cruises with embarkation dates through and including March 3

Norwegian Star cruises with embarkation dates through and including March 19

Norwegian Sun cruises with embarkation dates through and including April 19

Norwegian Spirit cruises with embarkation dates through and including April 23

All Norwegian guests impacted by cancellations will receive a full refund of their voyage fare in the original form of payment for the amount paid. Additionally, passengers will receive a future cruise credit that can be applied toward sailings through May 31, 2023.

The latest cancellation comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Framework for Conditional Sailing Order expired on Saturday. The agency has now transitioned to a voluntary COVID-19 risk mitigation program for cruise ships.