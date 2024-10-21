North Carolina's Biltmore Estate announces reopening date after Helene

The Biltmore Estate, a popular tourist attraction in Asheville, North Carolina, will reopen next month after the deadly Hurricane Helene devastated the area in September, staff announced Saturday.

The historic 8,000-acre estate in the Blue Ridge Mountains sustained varying degrees of storm damage when Hurricane Helene ripped through western North Carolina on Sept. 28, bringing unprecedented flooding and destructive winds to the area.

"For more than 125 years, Biltmore has been a witness to the resilience of this community," Biltmore staff wrote on social media. "The compassion and resolve of our region have been rising every day from beneath the weight of this storm. Thanks to the incredible work of so many generous people, recovery is happening all around us."

Staff wrote that Biltmore plans to reopen Nov. 2 in time to "celebrate the joy of the holiday season together" during its beloved Christmas at Biltmore holiday tradition.

The estate, which was built by George Vanderbilt in the 1890s, suffered extensive wind damage to its forested areas, which make up a large portion of the 8,000-acre grounds. Low-lying areas such as its farm sustained significant flooding and damage to buildings, staff said.

Biltmore House, Conservatory, winery, gardens and hotels sustained minimal or no damage from the storm, workers previously said. A few of Biltmore’s animals also died during the storm.

"Welcoming guests back to the estate provides critical support to our community, and we hope to welcome you very soon," Biltmore staff said.

Hurricane Helene has killed at least 95 people in North Carolina, with 30 people remaining unaccounted for as of Monday morning, weeks after the storm brought historic rainfall, flooding and mudslides in the North Carolina mountains.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has signed the state's first relief package to address Helene’s devastation, allocating $273 million for immediate needs and giving flexibility to agencies and displaced residents.

