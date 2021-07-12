Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Retail

Nordstrom acquires minority interest in ASOS brands

ASOS will retain operational and creative control of the Topshop brands.

close
Nordstrom's flagship opening video

Nordstrom could win the department store game, retail expert says

Nordstrom's flagship opening

Nordstrom Inc. acquired a minority interest in online fashion retailer ASOS PLC's Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands.

ASOS will retain operational and creative control of the Topshop brands.

Nordstrom Inc. acquired a minority interest in online fashion retailer ASOS PLC's Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Nordstrom has been the exclusive distributor of Topshop and Topman in the U.S. since 2012. Nordstrom would now have the exclusive multi-channel retail rights for Topshop and Topman in all of North America, including Canada, and own a minority stake globally. The retailer will also become the only brick-and-mortar presence for these brands worldwide.

BLOOMINGDALE'S TO OPEN FIRST BOUTIQUE LUXURY STORE ‘BLOOMIES’ 

Nordstrom said the investment paves the way for a potential wider collaboration. The companies are in discussions to create a multi-channel showcase for some ASOS brands for Nordstrom customers. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Customers will also be able to pick up Asos.com orders at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores this fall.