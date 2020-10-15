NordicTrack suing Peloton, claiming patent infringement on new exercise bike

Peloton competitor NordicTrack is suing the exercise-bike company for patent infringement in the latest battle of the ongoing at-home fitness wars.

Continue Reading Below

Icon Health & Fitness Inc., the maker of NordicTrack bike, filed a lawsuit Thursday in Delaware District Court claiming Peloton’s newly released exercise bike copied features from its patented technology.

The lawsuit claims an automatically controlled resistance feature on Peloton’s Bike+, which Peloton calls "Auto Follow," infringes on NordicTrack's technology. NordicTrack also claims it has a patent pending on swiveling screen, and that the moving touchscreen on Peloton's Bike+, which allows users to move the display for mat-based workouts, is a copycat.

PELOTON LAUNCHING CHEAPER TREADMILL, CUTTING BIKE PRICE

“Both of these ‘innovations’ were developed and used by ICON well before Peloton. Peloton’s Auto Follow feature is covered by ICON’s patent, and ICON has a patent pending on the swivel screen that claims priority years prior to Peloton’s use,” Icon claims in the suit.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON-THE-GO BY CLICKING HERE

The infringement allegations are the latest in an ongoing courtroom battle between the home fitness equipment companies. Peloton in May sued Icon, claiming the Utah-based company copied its patent by making its online exercise classes appear to be live-streamed.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PTON PELOTON INTERACTIVE 135.46 +4.02 +3.06%

WEIGHTS, DUMBELLS ARE THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS FUELED SHORTAGE: HERE’S WHAT TO USE INSTEAD

The new lawsuit filed by Icon also claims that Peloton CEO John Foley met with Icon in 2013 to allegdly discuss the use of some of Icon's technology patents for its bikes; however, Icon did not agree to share them.

"Foley was warned at that meeting, and in subsequent meetings and communications, not to infringe ICON’s patents. But this did not stop Peloton," the suit claims.

Peloton did not immediately return a FOX Business request for comment.

Peloton, known for bikes and treadmills that allow users to stream workouts from the comfort of their own living rooms, announced last month it was cutting the prices of its equipment, and launching its new Bike+ stationary bike marketed as a more luxury product. It also lowered the price point of its original bike and debuted a more affordable treadmill. The company has gained some 2.6 million members since it launched eight years ago.

PELOTON PREDICTS 100 MILLION USERS WITHIN 10 YEARS

The friction between these exercise companies come at a time when many consumers are investing in at-home workout equipment as a result of nationwide gym shutdowns earlier amid the pandemic. And with many gyms still operating at limited capacity, more Americans are investing in their home gyms —- leading to equipment shortages like weights and dumbbells.