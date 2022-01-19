Noah’s NY Bagels in California loses entire staff after manager is allegedly fired

Every single staff member at a California bagel shop walked off the job over the weekend to stand by their general manager who they say was wrongfully fired.

Former employee Beonce Sarmiento told FOX Business that 16 employees, including herself, handed in their keys to Noah's NY Bagels in Vacaville on Saturday.

Sarmiento filmed and posted a 10-second video on TikTok of them quitting. It has since gone viral.

Sarmiento said they threw in the towel because they believed that their manager, Bre Kowalski, was "wrongfully terminated due to the fact there was some favoritism" amongst other general managers.

According to Sarmiento, Kowalski was told a few hours into her shift Friday that she was being put on suspension due to a customer complaint.

When she got home, Kowalski allegedly found her last check and her termination letter in the mail, Sarmento said.

"They said I was suspended. They had already fired me without telling me why I was fired," Kowalski told KCRA 3.

She was allegedly told that she was being let go due to an issue that occurred while she wasn't even working, the outlet reported.

"The way he went about firing her was awful in our eyes, so we stuck beside her and quit the next day," Sarmiento continued.

On top of that, she said they also felt that they were being underpaid and overworked.

On the day of the walkout, Sarmiento claimed that they were told that they were "disposable" and would be replaced even if they stayed.

"A work environment should be a happy one," she said. "We come in every day to help run a business. We are humans … we aren't disposable either."

The company told KCRA 3 that it's looking into the matter.

"As an organization, we pride ourselves on providing a rewarding work experience for all our team members as we seek to provide the best possible experience for our guests," the company wrote in a statement.

Noah's NY Bagels in Vacaville did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.