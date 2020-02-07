Expand / Collapse search
How much does Nicole Kidman earn?

Actress adding producer credits on top of blockbuster roles

Nicole Kidman has acted in dozens of roles over the course of her career, starring in blockbuster movies, singing on soundtracks and winning numerous awards.

Born in Honolulu and raised in Australia, Kidman got her start in acting as a teenager, appearing in several Australian movies and TV shows during the 1980s. She made her U.S. debut starring alongside Sam Neill and Billy Zane in the 1989 thriller “Dead Calm.”

Nicole Kidman of "The Undoing" speaks during the HBO segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 15, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Kidman’s career took off during the 1990s, and she brought home multimillion-dollar paychecks for her roles in movies like “Batman Forever” and “Eyes Wide Shut.”

She’s also known for her singing, displayed in musicals like 2001’s “Moulin Rouge.” Kidman brought home the second of her four Golden Globes to date for the role. Also in 2001, Kidman’s duet covering “Somethin’ Stupid” with Robbie Williams charted in the U.K., New Zealand and Australia.

Kidman has appeared on the Forbes “Celebrity 100” list at least five times. She earned $34 million in 2019, making her one of the highest-paid actresses for the year, according to Forbes.

Her husband is also a big earner. Kidman has been married to the country music singer Keith Urban since 2006. He made $35 million in 2019, putting him in the top three earners in country music for the year, according to Forbes.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for the Country Music Association)

While Kidman is best known for her big movie roles, she has also appeared in commercials for companies including Chanel, Nintendo, Schweppes and Etihad Airways, according to IMDb.

Kidman has also been picking up more producer credits recently, including on the HBO series “Big Little Lies.” She also won several awards for her role on the show. Kidman is a producer on several more series currently in production for HBO, Amazon and Hulu.

