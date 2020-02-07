How much does Nicole Kidman earn?

Nicole Kidman has acted in dozens of roles over the course of her career, starring in blockbuster movies, singing on soundtracks and winning numerous awards.

Continue Reading Below

Born in Honolulu and raised in Australia, Kidman got her start in acting as a teenager, appearing in several Australian movies and TV shows during the 1980s. She made her U.S. debut starring alongside Sam Neill and Billy Zane in the 1989 thriller “Dead Calm.”

HBO HAS ‘CORRECTED’ PAY DISPARITIES BETWEEN MALE, FEMALE STARS, EXEC SAYS

Kidman’s career took off during the 1990s, and she brought home multimillion-dollar paychecks for her roles in movies like “Batman Forever” and “Eyes Wide Shut.”

She’s also known for her singing, displayed in musicals like 2001’s “Moulin Rouge.” Kidman brought home the second of her four Golden Globes to date for the role. Also in 2001, Kidman’s duet covering “Somethin’ Stupid” with Robbie Williams charted in the U.K., New Zealand and Australia.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Kidman has appeared on the Forbes “Celebrity 100” list at least five times. She earned $34 million in 2019, making her one of the highest-paid actresses for the year, according to Forbes.

Her husband is also a big earner. Kidman has been married to the country music singer Keith Urban since 2006. He made $35 million in 2019, putting him in the top three earners in country music for the year, according to Forbes.

WHAT IS CHRISTIE BRINKLEY’S NET WORTH?

While Kidman is best known for her big movie roles, she has also appeared in commercials for companies including Chanel, Nintendo, Schweppes and Etihad Airways, according to IMDb.

Kidman has also been picking up more producer credits recently, including on the HBO series “Big Little Lies.” She also won several awards for her role on the show. Kidman is a producer on several more series currently in production for HBO, Amazon and Hulu.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE