NFL's Antonio Brown reportedly almost settled with accuser for $2.7M

Embattled NFL free agent Antonio Brown was once considering a $2.7 million settlement with one a woman who has accused him of sexual misconduct, but the deal crumbled and the woman took the claim public, TMZ confirmed.

Brown, 31, reportedly posted to social media an email regarding the settlement, but the image appears to have been taken down sometime thereafter.

In the email, which was dated August 30, 2019, Brown’s attorney, Bruce Zimet, wrote: "Just got a call from Mediator that she accepts $2.7 million. Am awaiting written confirmation,” according to TMZ.

The woman involved was reportedly Britney Taylor, a former trainer who sued Brown in September claiming he sexually assaulted her on three occasions between 2017 and 2018.

It was not immediately clear why the settlement fell through, but sources previously told ESPN Brown decided not to sign off on the deal.

Zimet did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

Brown has also been hit with sexual misconduct accusations from a second accuser.

In January, he was arrested on charges that include burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief in connection to allegations that he and his trainer attacked the driver of a moving truck that carried some of his possessions from California.

Brown, who is a free agent, played nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was traded to the Oakland Raiders last year but he was released before playing a regular-season game after several off-the-field incidents. He was then signed by the New England Patriots, who released Brown in September after two women accused him of sexual misconduct.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.