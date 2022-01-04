NFL’s Troy Aikman tackles beer industry with new offering

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and NFL analyst Troy Aikmen is tackling the beer industry with a new offering dubbed EIGHT.

NASCAR WALKS BACK ‘LET’S GO BRANDON' SPONSORSHIP APPROVAL, BRANDON BROWN SPOKESPERSON SAYS

EIGHT, a light lager that features organic grains, antioxidant-rich Hallertau Taurus hops, no adjuncts or cheap fillers, and no sugars, offers delicious refreshment at just 90 calories and 2.6 grams of carbohydrates.

He'll be taking on more established rivals such as Anheuser-Bush, Molson-Coors and Sam Adams.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % BUD ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV 63.16 -0.19 -0.30% TAP MOLSON COORS BEVERAGE CO. 48.90 +1.55 +3.27% SAM BOSTON BEER CO. INC. 508.17 -12.03 -2.31%

The beer was developed over the past two years in partnership with Oregon State University's Food, Science and Technology department and was aided by award-winning brewmaster Phil Leinhart, who has worked with Anheuser-Busch, Harpoon Brewery and Brewery Ommegang.

Former Brewery Ommegang president Doug Campbell joins Aikman as co-founder alongside Ruchi Desai, a seasoned business and operations leader, and Jake Duneier, an entrepreneur and brand strategist.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"EIGHT is for the drinker who consistently puts in the hard work. These folks, myself included, are conscious of what we put in our bodies, and options for a light, refreshing beer that’s brewed with organic ingredients are virtually nonexistent," Aikman said in a statement. "If EIGHT hits the market and offers drinkers an option they don’t need to make excuses to enjoy, that will be a huge win."

EIGHT will launch on draft in bars and restaurants in Aikman's home state of Texas in February and EIGHT siix-packs, 12-packs, and 19.2 ounce single-serve cans will arrive in retail locations across the state starting in March.