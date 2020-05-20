Expand / Collapse search
United Airlines

NFL player sues United Airlines for sexual assault on flight: Report

The anonymous player was allegedly sexually assaulted on a red-eye flight

By FOXBusiness
An anonymous NFL player has sued United Airlines claiming he was sexually assaulted by a woman during a February flight, and alleges airline employees could have prevented the incident from happening if it had happened sooner, according to Bleacher Report.

Bleacher Report's Master Tesfatsion reported the news on Wednesday that the professional football player and a second man, both of whom chose not to be identified in the lawsuit, were aboard a red-eye flight from Los Angeles to Newark, New Jersey when the woman repeatedly made “unwanted sexual advances.”

“The flight attendants did not move her until the 4th complaint, when the woman grabbed his penis & ripped off his protective face mask,” Tesfatsion wrote in one tweet.

A United Airlines spokesperson did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request seeking comment.

In a statement provided to the reporter, attorneys Darren for both victims said they hope this lawsuit “will be one of the last of its kind.”

“Our wish would be that in the future no passengers’ multiple warnings and complaints to flight attendants, the onboard authority figures, will go unheaded until it’s too late and the damage has been done,” the statement reads, in part, later adding: “United has an obligation to keep its passengers safe.”

