NFL player sues United Airlines for sexual assault on flight: Report

An anonymous NFL player has sued United Airlines claiming he was sexually assaulted by a woman during a February flight, and alleges airline employees could have prevented the incident from happening if it had happened sooner, according to Bleacher Report.

Continue Reading Below

Bleacher Report's Master Tesfatsion reported the news on Wednesday that the professional football player and a second man, both of whom chose not to be identified in the lawsuit, were aboard a red-eye flight from Los Angeles to Newark, New Jersey when the woman repeatedly made “unwanted sexual advances.”

NFL FACILITIES REOPEN AFTER CORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWN WITH LIMITED OPERATIONS

“The flight attendants did not move her until the 4th complaint, when the woman grabbed his penis & ripped off his protective face mask,” Tesfatsion wrote in one tweet.

A United Airlines spokesperson did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request seeking comment.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

In a statement provided to the reporter, attorneys Darren for both victims said they hope this lawsuit “will be one of the last of its kind.”

UNITED AIRLINES RESPONDS TO PHOTO OF PACKED PLANE

“Our wish would be that in the future no passengers’ multiple warnings and complaints to flight attendants, the onboard authority figures, will go unheaded until it’s too late and the damage has been done,” the statement reads, in part, later adding: “United has an obligation to keep its passengers safe.”

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE