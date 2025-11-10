New Yorkers hunt for homes outside the city as living costs soar

High taxes, surging rents and the overall increase in cost-of-living expenses are causing some New Yorkers to search for a new home outside the Big Apple.

But, they aren’t necessarily moving far away.

Economists at Realtor.com identified the top destinations that had the most interest among people living in all five boroughs – Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Staten Island. The data analysis covers the third quarter of 2025, from July through September, before Zohran Mamdani won the city’s mayoral election.

EX-NYC MAYOR DE BLASIO DEFENDS MAMDANI'S RENT FREEZE PROPOSAL WHILE OTHERS WARN OF MARKET DAMAGE

New York state, New Jersey and Pennsylvania were among the top states that had the most viewed listings on Realtor.com.

New York state, excluding the city, drew the most attention from New Yorkers, accounting for just more than 14% of out-of-city listing views. New Jersey followed closely at 12.9%, according to the data. Pennsylvania narrowly edged out Florida, making up 10.7% of views. Meanwhile, Florida listings accounted for 10.4%.

The data showed that the trends are driven in large part by affordability. Realtor.com senior analyst Hannah Jones told FOX Business that sky-high rents and home prices are driving many residents of the Big Apple to look beyond the city limits in their search for homeownership.

IS NOW THE RIGHT TIME TO GET A MORTGAGE – OR SHOULD YOU WAIT UNTIL DECEMBER?

"Recent home-shopping activity suggests that buyers are seeking more space and value for their money, while still wanting to remain within reach of the economic and cultural core that New York represents," Jones said.

Jones also said the growing prevalence of remote and hybrid work has also aided their search, allowing more New Yorkers to live farther from the city center without sacrificing job access.

MORTGAGE RATES FALL FOR FOURTH CONSECUTIVE WEEK, LOWEST LEVEL IN OVER A YEAR

"As a result, nearby suburbs and exurban areas are increasingly attractive to would-be buyers looking to balance affordability, lifestyle and opportunity, trading the pace and prices of the city for a bit more breathing room," Jones said.

Southern and Midwestern states are gaining some attention, but their share of views from New York City residents has declined over the last year, according to the data.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Top 10 states for NYC out-of-city views in the third quarter of 2025:

New York (excluding NYC) – 14.1%

New Jersey – 12.9%

Pennsylvania – 10.7%

Florida – 10.4%

North Carolina – 5.1%

Connecticut – 5.1%

Ohio – 5.0%

Massachusetts – 3.5%

Michigan – 3.2%

Georgia – 3.2%