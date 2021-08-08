New York ranks eighth for COVID-19 safety

The Empire State managed to rank top 10 in safest states during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new report from WalletHub.

New York clutched the No. 8 for COVID safety as the nation continues efforts to overcome the virus and cracks down on vaccinating the public.

Out of several safety categories, the state ranked sixth-best in positive testing rates, ninth-best in both hospitalization and transmission rates and 13th best in death rates as of Aug. 4, 2021. New York also settled in at 14th best for vaccinations.

In overall rank, Vermont took the no. 1 spot as the safest state in the U.S., followed by Maine, Connecticut, New Mexico and Washington in the top five. Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas came in at the bottom as the five least safe.

The top five states plus New York and New Jersey all reported low COVID-19 death rates relative to vaccination rate ranking. Vermont, Hawaii and Massachusetts ranked top three in highest vaccination rates while Idaho, Wyoming and Mississippi claimed the bottom spots.

New Mexico reported the lowest death rate while Arkansas was the highest.

The apparent factor separating safe from dangerous lies between red and blue – Democrat states proved to be safer during the pandemic than Republican.