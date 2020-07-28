New York, New Jersey, Connecticut coronavirus travel advisory expands to 34 states, DC, Puerto Rico

Travelers from Illinois, Kentucky and Minnesota were added Tuesday to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut's coronavirus travel advisory, bringing the total to 34 states.

The advisory will also effect travel from Washington, D.C., and Puero Rico, according to a media conference call with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“Our job is to make sure we are doing everything we can to control COVID and anticipate any potential issues,” Cuomo told reporters Tuesday. “If we get lazy, if we get sloppy, you’ll see the numbers go up.”

The advisory's 14-day self-quarantine requirement applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents during a seven-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate during a seven-day rolling average.

Cuomo said earlier this month that those visiting New York who fail to comply with the requirement could face a $2,000 fine.

Roughly 57,000 tests were conducted statewide Monday, and the infection rate was .93 percent, Cuomo said. Nine New Yorkers died from the coronavirus, 648 New Yorkers were hospitalized and 81 people were intubated, the lowest number since March 15.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, on the other hand, said he will not consider fining people who travel from high-risk states, noting the advisory is voluntary in the state, although he is "demanding" that people follow the quarantine rules.

"New Jersey's restart and recovery process relies on our collective effort and commitment to beating COVID-19 and driving down rates of transmission across our state," Murphy said in a statement. "Individuals traveling from these states must remain vigilant in their actions and proactively get a COVID-19 test and self-quarantine to prevent additional outbreaks from spreading throughout New Jersey."

Muprhy announced Tuesday that New Jersey had 565 new confirmed cases and 24 new deaths, the highest one-day total for July and third time in four days that 500 new cases were reported, bringing the death toll to 15,825 confirmed and probable fatalities and 180,295 total cases in the five-month outbreak in the state.

Meanwhile, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said the state conducted 31,960 tests over the weekend with 207 new confirmed cases, a 0.65% positivity rate. There were five coronavirus-related deaths while 59 patients have been hospitalized.

Out-of-state travelers who fail to comply with Connecticut's rule could face a $1,000 fine.

Below is the full updated quarantine list under the travel advisory as of July 28:

Alaska

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

New Mexico

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Washington

Washington, D.C.

Wisconsin

According to the latest update from Johns Hopkins University, there are more than 4.3 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States. More than 1.3 million Americans have recovered and there are more than 148,000 deaths.

