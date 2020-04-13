Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

Cuomo says 'worst is over' as growth in coronavirus deaths ticks lower

Reuters
A senior Treasury official tells FOX Business’ Edward Lawrence the IRS is ahead of schedule on getting direct coronavirus relief payments to Americans.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that he believed “the worst is over” as hospitalizations appeared to be reaching a plateau and the daily increase in deaths came to 671, the lowest total in about a week.

Cuomo, who has been working closely with the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut in response to the novel coronavirus, also said that he would announce a coordinated plan on reopening businesses and schools.