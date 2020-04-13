Cuomo says 'worst is over' as growth in coronavirus deaths ticks lower

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that he believed “the worst is over” as hospitalizations appeared to be reaching a plateau and the daily increase in deaths came to 671, the lowest total in about a week.

Cuomo, who has been working closely with the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut in response to the novel coronavirus, also said that he would announce a coordinated plan on reopening businesses and schools.