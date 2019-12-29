New Year's revelers to celebrate the new Roaring Twenties, Gatsby-style

New Year's Eve is here, and whether you're going out or hosting friends, chances are you'll encounter some old-fashioned Roaring Twenties glamour while welcoming in the new '20s.

Bars and clubs like Peabody's Nightclub in Virginia Beach, Virginia, are banking on a Great Gatsby theme to bring in customers on New Year's Eve, especially since it falls in the middle of the week.

"We were questioning the Tuesday turnout," Peabody's owner Brandon Ramsey told FOX Business. "We generally have a great turnout for our New Year's parties. New Year's always means a lot because we are in a tourist area."

Across the nation, bars are offering themed cocktails and encouraging customers to dress up like they're attending one of Jay Gatsby's famous parties.

Blackfinn Ameripub, based in Vienna, Virginia, is poking fun at the Prohibition era with its drink specials. They include the Doctor's Orders, a rosé vodka-infused jello shooter, since "the only legal way to obtain alcohol during Prohibition was with a doctor's note," Blackinn's sales and marketing manager Anet Hallacoglu told FOX Business.

When it comes to hosting a New Year's bash, there's no better theme than the Roaring Twenties, Josh Spiegel of Birch Event Design in New York told FOX Business.

"Capturing that time and reinventing the wow factor for 2020 is absolutely perfect," Spiegel said. "The theme is incredibly overused and yet it is still the perfect, most iconic way to bring in the new year."

"Bring your favorite people together in one room with a giant metal champagne bucket filled with as many bottles of Champagne as you can fit, drown the room in feathers and tangled up fairy lights, and have your sparklers ready to go!" he recommended.

Tony Hill of online superstore Party Depot said shoppers have been focused on "opulence and the Great Gatsby resurgence" to ring in the 2020s.

"Our customers are purchasing big glitzy bold patterns and bold banners that stand out and bring the new year in with a bang. Our great sellers this year going into next have been our 2020 New Year's Table Decorations and our glitz and glam [dinnerware] patterns," Hill told FOX Business.

