New Year’s Eve 2020: The most extravagant parties around the world

Extravagant New Year’s Eve parties will be hosted from Palm Beach to Dubai for those looking for an aspirational celebration.

And most Americans are willing to splurge on travel to celebrate 2020. Fifty-one percent of Americans said they'd be willing to venture to a different city to ring in the New Year, according to a survey from Eventbrite. And 45 percent are willing to spend more than they typically would — at least $185.60 — to have an experiential holiday, according to the survey.

From a Montauk-meets-Aspen alpine pop up party in the Rocky Mountains to a fireworks show in Hawaii, here are some of the most festive places in the world to spend New Year’s Eve.

Sky-high holiday in Dubai

Partygoers with deep pockets can rent the Burj Al Arab Jumeriah’s outdoor private event space at one of the tallest luxury hotels in the world for a little more than $80,000 for the night. The intimate gathering space can hold up to 50 people for cocktails, dinner and dancing. Attendees can cap off 2019 with Champagne and views of Dubai’s extravagant fireworks show.

Party Under the Palms at The Colony Hotel, Palm Beach

The Upper East Side’s former society restaurant Swifty’s, once frequented by A-list regulars like Michael Kors, Martha Stewart and Gwyneth Paltrow up until it closed in 2016, is getting a posh revival as a pop-up at The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida. Founder Robert Caravaggi teamed up with the storied hotel to bring the restaurant’s signature menu items like twin burgers and baked meatloaf along in the dining room with art curated by New York’s Voltz Clarke Gallery. Guests can kick off the evening with a three-course dinner, flowing Champagne and live jazz music from Copeland Davis. Those looking for even more festivities can attend the Colony’s Party under the Palms party at 9:30 p.m. with dancing outside by the pool with sounds from DJ Adam Lipson. Prices start at $199 per person.

Tropical Baroque party in Buenos Aires

The luxe Faena Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, is merging drama and glamour for its South American tropical Baroque New Year's Eve party. Guests can feast on traditional Argentinian cuisine at the hotel's Bistro Sur, a whimsical ambiance with Philippe Starck decor. The evening will continue with crafted cocktails made to sip outside the hotel's Pool Bar with live musical performances leading up to the 2020 countdown. Prices start at $600.

Lavish evening in London

The five-star Lanesborough hotel, one of London’s most luxurious hotels, is partnering with Champagne house Moet & Chandon for an evening of dinner, dancing and Michelin-star cuisine at Celeste. The hotel will transform the entire ground floors into a decadent winter wonderland with free-flowing bubbles, music, a cigar lounge and canapés.

Montauk takes Aspen

Aspen, Colorado, is getting a taste of the East End. Montauk’s famous hotel, restaurant and concert venue, The Surf Lodge, is touring for the winter, popping up in the Rocky Mountains for “The Snow Lodge,” its popup in the old Shlomo’s restaurant at the base of Aspen Mountain.

Surf Lodge chef Robert Sieber is adapting his locally sourced Long Island menu with Colorado cuisine, including seared river-caught fish, gruyere fondue and caviar potatoes. Guests can expect an outdoor DJ and dance floor with a backdrop of the ski slopes. The alpine-chic aesthetic features seats draped in sheepskin blankets and an igloo for the ultimate winter statement piece.

Hawaii for the holidays

Travelers can hula their way into 2020 at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai. The Kona hotel will put on its Havana Nights New Year’s Eve Gala featuring vintage Cuban cars, a cigar roller and a rum bar.

Guests can belly up to Cuban cuisine like tamales, ceviche and paella along with flan de coco for dessert. Ring in the New Year with a fireworks show at midnight. Tickets start at $395 per person.

Masquerade-themed party in Hong Kong

International sushi club-staurant Zuma is hosting a masquerade-themed New Year's party. Attendees will get free-flowing Veuve Clicquot Champagne, cocktails, wine, beer and supper. Live music by DJ Emmanuel Diaz will kick off in the lounge from 8 p.m. Prices start at $114 to attend.

