New Nike swimwear line includes swim hijab

As temperatures drop and winter weather begins to encroach on much of the nation, Nike is looking ahead to its 2020 collection.

The company's new Victory Swim Collection will include a full-coverage swimsuit and a swim hijab. In Islam, hijab is the principle of modesty expressed through garments such as the head covering, frequently referred to by the same word.

“The more we listened, the more possibility we saw to serve female athletes in new dimensions,” said Martha Moore, Nike's creative director. “As we continue broadening our vision for innovation, we’re excited to inspire more women to see themselves in sport by thinking creatively and designing inclusively.”

Nike released a performance hijab for Muslim women athletes in 2017.

The athletic company said it began developing its hijab after some athletes said "swimwear presented a barrier, rather than a conduit, to enjoying the water," according to a Nike press release.

The collection launches Feb. 1.