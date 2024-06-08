New luxury airline for dogs faces lawsuit shortly after its first flight

A brand-new luxury airline designed for dogs was recently sued mere days after its inaugural flight.

BARK Air, which has been operating out of New York's Westchester County Airport, was handed a lawsuit by Westchester County on May 30, for allegedly violating county law. The airline's first flight took off on May 24.

According to legal documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Westchester County Airport rules state that the airport's private jet section can only accommodate jets with nine passenger seats or fewer. BARK Air uses a Gulfstream Aerospace GV jet, which has 14 passenger seats.

Westchester County is seeking an injunction against BARK Air, which would force the airline to leave the airport altogether or move from the private jet area and move to the busier passenger terminal.

BARK Air's "white paw experience" flight flew from Westchester County Airport to Los Angeles’ Van Nuys airport on May 24. The price for one passenger and a dog amounted to a pricey $6,000.

The company describes itself as the "the world's first air travel experience designed specifically for dogs first, and their human companions second."

Last month, BARK’s Chief of Staff Katharine Enos told FOX Business that the airline's first official voyage was a "great success."

"There were a mix of breeds onboard including chihuahuas, a golden retriever and dachshunds," the official explained. "Happy to report there was no dog drama, some dogs played in the aisle while the smaller dogs took nice long naps."

"All dogs snacked on BARK cereal treats for dogs, dog-friendly cupcakes, chicken flavored puppuccinos and doggie champagne (chicken broth). The humans onboard all got along as well and felt connected in their shared obsession with their dogs," she added.

The company currently flies between Los Angeles, New York and London, England, but is considering adding more cities to its roster. The airline reportedly has its eyes on Paris, Milan, Chicago, Seattle, Florida and Arizona.

BARK Air did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

