New luxury airline for dogs faces lawsuit shortly after its first flight

BARK Air says that it caters to 'dogs first, human companions second'

BarkBox CEO Matt Meeker discusses his concept of pet-friendly travel for dogs on 'Varney & Co.' video

BARK Air bets big on luxury charter flights for dogs

BarkBox CEO Matt Meeker discusses his concept of pet-friendly travel for dogs on 'Varney & Co.'

A brand-new luxury airline designed for dogs was recently sued mere days after its inaugural flight.

BARK Air, which has been operating out of New York's Westchester County Airport, was handed a lawsuit by Westchester County on May 30, for allegedly violating county law. The airline's first flight took off on May 24.

According to legal documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Westchester County Airport rules state that the airport's private jet section can only accommodate jets with nine passenger seats or fewer. BARK Air uses a Gulfstream Aerospace GV jet, which has 14 passenger seats.

Westchester County is seeking an injunction against BARK Air, which would force the airline to leave the airport altogether or move from the private jet area and move to the busier passenger terminal.

Split image of BARK Air plane with dogs and gavel

BARK Air, a new airline designed solely for dogs, is being sued not long after its first flight. (Reuters / iStock / iStock)

BARK Air's "white paw experience" flight flew from Westchester County Airport to Los Angeles’ Van Nuys airport on May 24. The price for one passenger and a dog amounted to a pricey $6,000.

The company describes itself as the "the world's first air travel experience designed specifically for dogs first, and their human companions second."

A dog looks out of a plane window during a press event introducing Bark Air, an airline for dogs, at Republic Airport in East Farmingdale, New York, May 21, 2024. (Reuters//Eduardo Munoz / Reuters Photos)

Last month, BARK’s Chief of Staff Katharine Enos told FOX Business that the airline's first official voyage was a "great success." 

"There were a mix of breeds onboard including chihuahuas, a golden retriever and dachshunds," the official explained. "Happy to report there was no dog drama, some dogs played in the aisle while the smaller dogs took nice long naps."

Woman carrying dog off plane

A woman holding a dog walks out of a plane during a press event introducing Bark Air, an airline for dogs, at Republic Airport in East Farmingdale, New York, May 21, 2024. (Reuters/Eduardo Munoz / Reuters Photos)

"All dogs snacked on BARK cereal treats for dogs, dog-friendly cupcakes, chicken flavored puppuccinos and doggie champagne (chicken broth). The humans onboard all got along as well and felt connected in their shared obsession with their dogs," she added.

The company currently flies between Los Angeles, New York and London, England, but is considering adding more cities to its roster. The airline reportedly has its eyes on Paris, Milan, Chicago, Seattle, Florida and Arizona. 

Dog sitting airplane seat with fancy meal on table

A woman shows a dog’s boarding pass after boarding a plane during a press event introducing Bark Air, an airline for dogs, at Republic Airport in East Farmingdale, New York, May 21, 2024. (Reuters/Eduardo Munoz / Reuters Photos)

BARK Air did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

