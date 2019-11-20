Expand / Collapse search
New 'Cats' trailer shows big star power

By FOXBusiness
The big Broadway smash Cats is getting closer to the big screen with the release of the latest trailer.

The second trailer for the film gives another look to stars Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Judi Dench and James Corden.

Other stars include Ian McKellen, Steven McRae and Rebel Wilson.

The movie tells the story of a tribe of cats called the Jellicles and the night they make the "Jellicle choice", deciding which cat will ascend to what they refer to as the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life.

The film version is directed by Tom Hooper and based on Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Broadway blockbuster which ran for 18 years.

The movie arrives in theaters for the holiday season on  Dec. 20.