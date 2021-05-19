New Batman series coming to HBO Max with a reimagined mythology

A new Batman series is making its way to HBO Max.

The animated show, "Batman: Caped Crusader," will be a joint project between HBO Max and Cartoon Network, according to a press release issued by WarnerMedia.

Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Productions and 6th and Idaho Productions are set to produce the "reimagined" series.

'THE BATMAN' STILL FILMING IN OVERSEAS DESPITE TIER 3 CORONAVIRUS RESTRICTIONS

Executive producers of the show, Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves, are said to be putting a new spin on Batman’s mythology through a "visionary lens," the press release states.

"We are beyond excited to be working together to bring this character back, to tell engrossing new stories in Gotham City," a joint statement from Timm, Abrams and Reeves says. "The series will be thrilling, cinematic and evocative of Batman’s noir roots, while diving deeper into the psychology of these iconic characters. We cannot wait to share this new world."

ZACK SNYDER SAYS MAKING 'JUSTICE LEAGUE' WAS A 'SUPER CATHARTIC JOURNEY'

All three of the show’s executive producers are no strangers to the world of Batman and the overarching DC Comics universe.

Timm, 60, has produced several DC animated shows and films, including "Batman: The Animated Series," "Batman: Mask of the Phantasm," "Batman Beyond," "Justice League" and more.

HOW DID DISNEY BUY MARVEL?

Meanwhile Abrams, 54, is currently producing an HBO Max "Justice League Dark" series and "Zatanna" film. And Reeves, 55, is both producing and directing "The Batman" – which is slated for a 2022 release and will feature Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne.

The upcoming "Batman: Caped Crusader" series will reportedly utilize "state-of-the-art animation techniques and technologies available," according to WarnerMedia’s press release.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Fans can expect to see "sophisticated storytelling, nuanced characters and intense action sequences" in the new show.

"It is always fun to feed the insatiable appetite fans have for all things Batman," said Tom Ascheim, the president of global kids, young adults and classics at Warner Bros. "'Batman: Caped Crusader' will entertain first time and die-hard fans alike and, with such an impressive creative team in place, we know we have another future Batman classic in the making."