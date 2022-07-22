Netflix, Zac Efron hit with trademark lawsuit over 'Down to Earth' show

Netflix and Zac Efron have been hit with a trademark lawsuit.

Down to Earth Organics LLC claimed the streaming service and Efron misled consumers with their show "Down to Earth."

The lawsuit was filed in Manhattan Friday, and the company said Netflix gave the impression that its business was involved with producing the show.

The show debuted on the platform in July 2020 and followed Efron, 34, and Darin Olien, a self-proclaimed wellness expert as they traveled the world searching for healthy and sustainable lifestyles.

Down to Earth said the show hurt its brand with false and "potentially fraudulent" health claims.

The complaint does not dive into the allegations, but it did cite an article by McGill University's Office for Science and Society that called Efron’s show "insidious nonsense."

The company’s products include healthy snack bars and clothing. Down To Earth also hosts its own podcast that explores health and wellness.

The company’s attorney, Joel Dichter, claimed that the show tarnished the lifestyle brand by spreading misinformation on health and wellness.

"My client could not just sit back and let Zac Efron, Darin Olien and Netflix go on to a new season without accountability for their actions," Ditcher said, according to Reuters.

In the initial complaint, the lifestyle brand claims it filed for a trademark for its snack bars in 2018 and for its podcast in April 2020, three months before the Netflix show debuted.