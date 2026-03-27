Netflix raises subscription prices across all plans

Netflix subscribers in the U.S. can expect to start paying more each month as the streaming giant raises prices across all of its plans.

Updated pricing listed on the company’s U.S. website shows the ad-supported tier at $8.99 per month, up from $7.99, while the standard plan is priced at $19.99 and the premium tier at $26.99.

Fees to add members outside a subscriber’s household have also increased, with extra members costing $7.99 per month on ad-supported plans and $9.99 on ad-free tiers. Netflix says accounts are intended for use within a single household, with added charges for users who do not live together.

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Netflix, which has more than 325 million subscribers globally, previously eliminated its lowest-priced ad-free "basic" plan, leaving customers to choose between higher-priced tiers or an ad-supported option.

FOX Business reached out to Netflix for comment.

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The pricing changes were first reported by Reuters, which said the increases come as Netflix expands into additional content formats, including video podcasts and live programming.

Analysts expect the higher prices to boost how much Netflix earns per subscriber, with estimates pointing to roughly 6% growth year over year in the U.S.-Canada region in 2026.

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Netflix last adjusted its pricing in early 2025. The company reported $12.1 billion in revenue for the October–December quarter, slightly exceeding analyst expectations.

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The rise in prices comes after Netflix recently declined to pursue a bid for certain Warner Bros. studio and streaming assets, a decision that could shape broader media deal activity.

Reuters contributed to this report.