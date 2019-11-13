Netflix counters Disney Plus with hand-drawn, 'old school' Christmas animation

With the launch of Disney Plus streaming on Tuesday, the competition has grown thick.

Netflix, as an answer to Disney’s popularity in animation, is releasing an original, Christmas-themed animated film called “Klaus.”

“Klaus” director Sergio Pablos told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Wednesday that the film is targeted towards families and aims to please as many people possible.

Pablos, who’s worked on old Disney films such as Tarzan, reverted back to old school methods when completing this project by drawing every animation by hand.

“We did it hand-drawn… because that's who we are,” Pablos said. “We love to draw. We drew digitally on tablets but we still drew and we painted.”

Pablos said there are many moving pieces that go into the production of a film like “Klaus.”

“It takes a lot of artists, technicians and many disciplines,” he said.

The initial development of the film took longest, Pablos said, and the process of pitching to studios was the most “grueling.”

“We actually were turned down quite a lot by studios who did not want to compete in the [Christmas] marketplace,” he said. “But to our surprise, Netflix actually was looking for Christmas content.”

According to Pablos, they had found the “perfect” platform.

“Klaus” will officially stream on Netflix Friday, November 15th.