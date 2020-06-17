Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Business Leaders

Netflix CEO to donate $120M to historically black colleges

Reed Hastings has a history of supporting educational causes, including charter schools

Associated Press
close
Fox Business Briefs: Netflix posts record number of new subscribers as people stay home during the coronavirus pandemic but sees viewership and growth falling as lockdown orders are lifted around the world; companies that make breakfast cereals have reportedly increased ad spending according to the New York Post.video

Netflix adds more viewers, but warns of tough road ahead; rare bright spot in the coronavirus advertising slump

Fox Business Briefs: Netflix posts record number of new subscribers as people stay home during the coronavirus pandemic but sees viewership and growth falling as lockdown orders are lifted around the world; companies that make breakfast cereals have reportedly increased ad spending according to the New York Post.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings and his wife, Patty Quillin, are donating $120 million toward student scholarships at historically black colleges and universities.

Continue Reading Below

The couple is giving $40 million to each of three institutions: the United Negro College Fund, Spelman College and Morehouse College. The organizations said it is the largest individual gift in support of student scholarships at HBCUs.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Hastings has a history of supporting educational causes, including charter schools. He launched a $100 million education fund in 2016, beginning with money toward college scholarships for black and Latino students.

Hastings said now is the time when “everyone needs to figure out” how to contribute to solving racism. He said HBCUs have been resilient "little-known gems" for black education.

APPLE PLEDGES $100M TO FIGHT RACIAL INJUSTICE

Amid protests over police brutality that began three weeks ago, companies and business leaders have been pledging solidarity with their black employees and the black community. But tech companies — including Netflix — have fallen short in hiring, retaining and promoting underrepresented minorities within their own ranks.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Other tech industry donations in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests have largely been on the company level. Last week, for instance, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that the company will spend $100 million on a new Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, investing in education and criminal justice reform among other things. YouTube, meanwhile, pledged $100 million to help black artists and other creators.