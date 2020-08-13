Nestlé partners with new lifestyle app to ‘inspire wellness beyond the plate’

Food and beverage giant Nestlé announced it has partnered with a lifestyle app named with/n to encourage healthy eating, exercise and overall wellness.

The app is said to be customizable, so it can be adjusted to each person’s unique health needs, and will promote Nestlé’s low calorie ready-made meal brand Lean Cuisine as part of the partnership.

"No two bodies are the same, so why follow the same plan," said Amy Thompson, a holistic wellbeing lead at Nestlé's Silicon Valley Innovation Outpost. "The with/n app gives personalized recommendations based on your goals – custom nutrition plans, live coaching, and all the motivation you need to form lifelong habits."

In addition to featuring wellness advice, motivational content, and Lean Cuisine meal plans, the app will connect users to local restaurants or live training sessions with registered food experts, including dieticians, nutritionists and health coaches.

The app is scheduled to launch at some point in August and currently has a waiting list available on startwithin.com.

This new digital venture for Nestlé comes at a time when growth has slowed for the company as people around the globe have reduced their stockpiling habits from the coronavirus pandemic.

The company’s total reported sales for the first six months of 2020 was approximately $45 billion, according to Nestlé’s published Half-Year Results.

