Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

Nestlé partners with new lifestyle app to ‘inspire wellness beyond the plate’

Food and beverage giant promotes Lean Cuisine with its digital partnership

close
Fox News medical correspondent Dr. Marc Siegel explains why public insurance could price private insurance companies out of the market. Siegel later discusses the health benefits of drinking coffee.video

Could you lose weight, burn fat by drinking coffee?

Fox News medical correspondent Dr. Marc Siegel explains why public insurance could price private insurance companies out of the market. Siegel later discusses the health benefits of drinking coffee.

Food and beverage giant Nestlé announced it has partnered with a lifestyle app named with/n to encourage healthy eating, exercise and overall wellness.

Continue Reading Below

WHAT IS NESPRESSO'S HISTORY?

The app is said to be customizable, so it can be adjusted to each person’s unique health needs, and will  promote Nestlé’s low calorie ready-made meal brand Lean Cuisine as part of the partnership.

Image 1 of 2

(Courtesy of Nestlé)

"No two bodies are the same, so why follow the same plan," said Amy Thompson, a holistic wellbeing lead at Nestlé's Silicon Valley Innovation Outpost. "The with/n app gives personalized recommendations based on your goals – custom nutrition plans, live coaching, and all the motivation you need to form lifelong habits."

WEIGHT WATCHERS CEO: HOW OPRAH AND THE 'QUARANTINE 15' BOOSTED SUBSCRIPTIONS

In addition to featuring wellness advice, motivational content, and Lean Cuisine meal plans, the app will connect users to local restaurants or live training sessions with registered food experts, including dieticians, nutritionists and health coaches.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
NSRGYNESTLÉ SA119.64+0.33+0.28%

The app is scheduled to launch at some point in August and currently has a waiting list available on startwithin.com.

(Courtesy of Nestlé)

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

This new digital venture for Nestlé comes at a time when growth has slowed for the company as people around the globe have reduced their stockpiling habits from the coronavirus pandemic.

The company’s total reported sales for the first six months of 2020 was approximately $45 billion, according to Nestlé’s published Half-Year Results.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS