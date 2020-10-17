Rapper Nelly touched by beer-can shoutout from Budweiser: 'Something to live up to'

If you live in Missouri and are a fan of Budweiser, there's a good chance you may be staring at rapper Nelly the next time you pop open a fresh one.

Anheuser-Busch is soon rolling out its release of limited-edition Budweiser tall-boy cans in honor of the hip-hop artist and the 20th anniversary of his debut album "Country Grammar."

The 45-year-old rapper, also known for hits "Ride Wit Me" and "E.I," called it "a little overwhelming" in an interview with St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

"But it's really dope, and it's what you work for, and it's definitely something to live up to and something to continue," he said.

The 25-ounce cans will only be available in St. Louis, Missouri, where the artist grew up, starting Tuesday, Oct. 20.

The cans will feature a popular lyric from "Country Grammar," which reads, "I'm from the Lou and I'm proud."

The hitmaker also reflected on the anniversary of his debut album, noting that even though it's two decades old, it "doesn't seem like that long ago."

He told the outlet he's "thankful that it did impact so many people's lives."

In addition to his partnership with the beer giant, Nelly is having quite the busy year as he's currently a contestant on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars."

