National Waffle Day 2021 deals, freebies that are available in the US

Every year, National Waffle Day is celebrated on Aug. 24.

The day marks the anniversary of the first approved waffle iron patent in the U.S., which was issued to American inventor Cornelius Swarthout in 1869, the National Day Calendar reports. The day of remembrance has gone on to become a day for restaurants and commercial waffle makers to offer freebies and deals.

Here are five companies in the U.S. that are offering unique waffle promotions that go beyond breakfast.

Kellogg’s Eggo-Morning Star Farms Incogmeato

In honor of National Waffle Day, Kellogg’s Eggo and Morning Star Farms’ Incogmeato have teamed up on a plant-based Chik’n & Waffles pack. The limited-edition pack includes Eggo’s iconic buttermilk waffles and Incogmeato's Chik'n tenders, which are made from soy protein.

Curious foodies can enter their names for a chance to win a Chik’n & Waffles pack from Incogmeato's website on Tuesday, Aug. 24. The sweepstakes will be active while supplies last.

Golden Malted Waffles & Pancakes

Golden Malted, the nation’s leading distributor of waffle and pancake mixes, syrups and cooking accessories for hotel chains, restaurants and theme parks, is providing a way to bring "America’s Favorite Waffles" home. The company is offering a 15% discount on its items storewide. Customers will only be able to redeem the deal on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at shop.goldenmalted.com.

Slim Chickens

Slim Chickens is celebrating National Waffle Day with a Chicken & Waffles deal that only cost $5.99. Customers who stop by participating locations on Tuesday, Aug. 24, will be able to take advantage of the deal. The single-day offer is limited to one person per visit.

The Dolly Llama

The Dolly Llama is offering a $5 National Waffle Day special, according to the Los Angeles-based dessert chain’s Instagram account. Customers will also have access to "special prices" on topping all day on Tuesday, Aug. 24. Delivery options are available through third-party food delivery apps, including Uber Eats, Postmates, DoorDash and Grubhub.

Waffle House

Waffle House has a free classic waffle offer it is extending to members who are subscribed to its Regulars Club. Members who are signed up for the loyalty program should have an emailed coupon to redeem the offer, which is set to expire on Sept. 12, 2021. Coupons must be printed out before visiting a Waffle House location.

The quick-service chain also announced it will celebrate a "National Waffle Week" on social media between Sept. 6 and Sept. 10 as a way to honor Waffle House’s birthday (Sept. 5). Prizes will be awarded during the online event, according to a promotional video.