National Pickle Day: Boston’s Grillo’s Pickles, J.P. Licks churn out pickle-flavored ice cream

Pickle fanatics are in for a "dill-icious" treat.

Boston-based Grillo’s Pickles as well as Massachusetts-based ice cream brand J.P. Licks have teamed up to create an all-new, pickle-flavored ice cream.

The sweet and savory treat will be available at all 17 J.P. Licks locations on National Pickle Day — Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

The collaboration between the two Boston brands is a first, according to a press release.

"J.P. Licks, Boston’s favorite ice cream shop, and Grillo’s Pickles, the fresh all-natural refrigerated pickle brand, are thrilled to announce a new dill-icious collaboration that combines the flavors of Grillo’s beloved homemade pickles with J.P. Licks sweet cream ice cream," the release reads.

The ice cream tastes "just like a classic dill pickle" with a "bite of vinegar" in every spoonful, according to the companies.

"This flavor combination might leave some of our customers scratching their heads, and we love that," J.P. Licks founder and owner Vincent Petryk said in a statement.

"Our sweet ice cream is such a surprising and sharp combination with the delicious homemade flavors of local Grillo’s Pickles — we can’t wait to hear what people think about this new ice cream flavor."

Grillo’s director of brand experience Eddie Andre said that the pickle company is "excited" to be partnering with another Boston-based brand that has a "strong local following."

"We wanted to bring something unique and unexpected to Boston foodies this National Pickle Day and know this limited-edition, pickle-inspired flavor will have everyone’s taste buds screaming for (pickle) ice cream," he said.

Grillo’s Pickles also partnered with several additional brands for National Pickle Day.

The includes the rollout of a limited edition Grillo’s branded camera with Polaroid; a sterling silver pickle charm with Good Art Jewelry; and pickle beer infused with Grillo’s brine served at Lord Hobo Brewery and The Friendly Toast Restaurant.

Grillo’s Pickles is known for its 100-year-old family pickle recipe, according to a press release.

The original recipe was first sold out of a cart in Boston for $1 per pickle.

"We’re excited about all the unexpected ways Grillo’s can exist and [is] honoring our Boston roots where the brand started," Andre said.

"These partnerships mark a new chapter for Grillo’s Pickles and are just a taste to what we have upcoming into the new year."