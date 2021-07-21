National Hot Dog Day 2021deals, freebies and sales frank fans should know

This year, July 21st marks National Hot Dog Day, and restaurants are jumping in on the action with freebies and sales.

Here are five chains in the U.S. that are offering festive hot dog promotions in hopes of getting customers through the door.

HOT DOGS: 5 LITTLE-KNOWN FACTS

Nathan’s Famous

It wouldn’t be National Hot Dog Day without Nathan’s Famous, Inc. The iconic hot dog spot will be selling its beef franks for 5 cents at participating shops until 2 p.m. local time.

7-Eleven

The convenience store chain is celebrating the national holiday with a 7Rewards app promotion that offers its Big Bite hot dogs for $1.

ROUND HOT DOGS: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE CONFUSING TWIST ON THE CLASSIC AMERICAN DISH

McAlister’s Deli-Auntie Anne’s

The fast-casual restaurant and famous pretzel chain have teamed up to offer 3-piece Mini Pretzel Dogs for $2.99 and 5-piece Mini Pretzel Dogs for $3.99 at McAlister locations.

Dog Haus

This specialty hot dog chain is giving away free Haus Dogs to anyone who has downloaded the Dog Haus App to their chosen smart device.

JULY 4TH FAVORITES: HOT DOG AND HAMBURGER ECONOMICS

Sonic Drive-In

The American drive-in eatery is participating in the national holiday with $1 hot dogs. It’s also continuing the celebration a day later with a 50-cent corn dog offer set for Thursday, July 22.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

National Hot Dog Day was first introduced in the U.S. in 1991 by the North American Meat Institute. It is also promoted by the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, which estimates Americans spent more than $7.68 billion on supermarket hot dogs and sausages last year alone.