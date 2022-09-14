National Cheeseburger Day 2022: Where to grab a deal on burgers

National Cheeseburger Day 2022 is Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.

Anyone can celebrate the day by grabbing a bite at a favorite burger joint.

For National Cheeseburger Day, some businesses are offering delicious deals to commemorate the special occasion.

CHEESEBURGERS: 5 FACTS ABOUT THE AMERICAN FAVORITE

Check out the list below — and see which of these just might whet your appetite the most.

Burger King

Burger King is offering a deal for members who sign up for their app before September 18.

New users who place an order online for $3 or more can enjoy a free Whopper.

This offer is available on delivery orders as well.

BurgerFi

BurgerFi is offering customers a new burger — the Juicy Lucy.

The burger is prepared with three cheeses: white cheddar, pepper jack and American.

CHIPOTLE RELEASES LEMONADE-SCENTED CANDLE IN A NOD TO CUSTOMERS WHO STEAL THE DRINK

Just in time for National Cheeseburger Day 2022, this burger is available for a limited time.

Carl’s Jr.

Carl’s Jr. is offering a deal for National Cheeseburger Day for those who join the company's reward program.

All new users will receive a free western bacon cheeseburger, famous star or hand-breaded chicken sandwich when they spend just $1.

Dairy Queen

The fast-food joint is offering customers a deal to celebrate the day through the company's app.

Customers can get $1 off any of their five flavor-filled signature stack burgers.

(Oh, and don’t forget the blizzard!)

MAKE CHICK-FIL-A MENU ITEMS AT HOME WITH THESE COPYCAT RECIPES FROM TIKTOK

Chili’s

Chili’s is offering a deal on its classic Big Mouth Bites.

Foodies can visit Chili’s on September 18 for an order of Big Mouth Bites starting at $11.39.

The sliders come with bacon, American cheese, onions and Chili’s famous house-made ranch.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box is offering a deal through its Jack in the Box rewards app.

Users who download the app and order food will receive 20% off their order to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day.

$3 CHIPOTLE BURRITO ORDERING HACK GOES VIRAL ON TIKTOK: ‘SEE THE AMOUNT OF FOOD’

Steak ‘n Shake

The Steak ‘n Shake eatery is offering customers an exclusive deal for National Cheeseburger Day through its reward app.

Anyone can download the app to receive a free specialty milkshake — which pairs well with a burger.

Sonic

Sonic offers a special deal not just on one specific day — but every Tuesday after 5 p.m. Customers can get cheeseburgers for half price on that day and time each week.

Customers should order through the Sonic app to find the deal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wendy's

Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day at Wendy's with a free Wendy's Dave's Single with an in-app purchase.

Users can redeem the deal between September 15 and September 21 through the Wendy's app.