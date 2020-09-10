Nanny jobs in remote work hot spots fetch 6 figures

Skiing the country’s most expensive slopes comes with a six-figure salary — and full-time babysitting duty.

Continue Reading Below

High-net worth families in Aspen are reportedly hiring nannies who can hit the slopes, according to a job posting website seeking a nanny to look after a 4-year-old child.

The job description posted by Jobs in Childcare says the nanny must be proficient in winter sports like skiing and snowboarding, and, of course, have a background in childcare and perform household duties like preparing meals, teaching etiquette and homeschooling.

LUXURY REAL ESTATE DEMAND SURGES IN ASPEN, PARK CITY

The gig allegedly pays a cool $120,000 to $135,000 and includes international travel and housing in the Colorado ski resort. Eligible candidates must have at least five years of experience working in childcare and speak a second language, such as Italian, Spanish or French, the posting says. They’ll also be expected to work up to 12 hours a day, five days a week.

WEALTHY AMERICANS ARE FLOCKING TO THIS CARIBBEAN NATION TO BUY LUXURY REAL ESTATE

One-percenters fleeing cities, particularly families with school-aged children, continue to flock to second homes or suburban enclaves during the coronavirus pandemic and extend stays into the fall and winter months.

Aspen Nannies, a babysitting referral company in Aspen and Snowmass that bills itself as providing “five-star care” with other branches in Breckenridge and Steamboat Springs, told FOX Business that the service has also seen a rise in demand for nannies, housekeepers, drivers and tutors in the past eight months as more families and housekeepers have moved out West.

The nanny agency, which charges a minimum of $2,000 for a referral fee and 10% of the caregiver's salary, says babysitting fees in Aspen start at $32 an hour for one child, on average.

"The rental market is completely full now. It's never been busier and they’re coming out for eight months' time to get out of the city. The other issue is they can’t get into the schools, they're full and there are waitlists," Natalie Noakes, owner of Aspen Nannies, told FOX Business Thursday.

Prices for luxury properties in ski towns like Aspen, Colorado, and Park City, Utah, are skyrocketing, according to Mauricio Umansky, founder and CEO of real estate firm The Agency. Aspen alone has seen a year-to-date 6.7% rise in median sales prices to $6.4 million for single-family homes compared to 2019, according to the Aspen Board of Realtors. And the number of days homes have sat on the market is down by more than 30%.

Indeed, schools are also seeing an influx of parent inquiries. Aspen Country Day School, a private preschool that teaches kids through eighth grade, has seen an 80% increase in interest, the Aspen Times reported in July.

"Every day we're getting resumes sent to us," Noakes said, adding that she personally vets each of her own hires. "You need to be a career nanny. We're not just going to hire you because you took a year off."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

And those who may be interested in applying for the six-figure job posting should know they likely won't have time to apres-ski, Noakes assures.

“It requires a lot of overtime. You’re pretty much giving up your life working around the clock," Noakes said.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

James Leggate contributed to this report