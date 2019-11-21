Expand / Collapse search
Nabisco Cheese Nips recalled over contamination

Some boxes of Nabisco Cheese Nips are being recalled that may contain plastic pieces.

The FDA announced the recall of the 11 oz. boxes on Wednesday.

Mondelez Global LLC is the parent company of Nabisco and issued the voluntary recall.

The yellow plastic pieces made their way into the product from a dough scraper used during the production process.

Check what you have in your cabinets. The recall applies to Cheese Nips 11 oz. boxes with "best used by" dates of May 18, 2020, May 19, 2020 and May 20, 2020 (retail UPC 0 44000 03453 5).

If you have any of those boxes, you are advised to throw them away.