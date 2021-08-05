Elon Musk says Steve Jobs biographer Walter Isaacson is writing his book

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Wednesday that Steve Jobs biographer, Walter Isaacson, will be penning a book about him.

"If you’re curious about Tesla, SpaceX & my general goings on, @WalterIsaacson is writing a biography," he wrote.

In June, FOX Business senior correspondent Charlie Gasparino was the first to report that Isaacson had been in contact with Musk about the possibility of a biography.

Previously, sources had told FOX Business that the founder and chief executive of SpaceX and Tesla – now worth about $187 billion – was interested in having someone like Isaacson write his biography, although it wasn't clear if he would cooperate.

However, in a separate tweet Thursday, Musk confirmed that the bestselling author had already shadowed him for "several days."

Isaacson – a history professor at Tulane University – is well known for the 2011 biography of Steve Jobs.

Isaacson's book on Jobs– published by Simon & Schuster – sold more than 3 million copies. Isaacson spent two years writing the book, conducting more than 40 interviews with Jobs. His approach with Musk may be similar.

Musk alluded to the idea of writing his own book through a series of tweets in February.

"Time to tell the story of Tesla and SpaceX," Musk wrote.

Despite the recent news, the possibility of Musk writing his own book still isn't off the table.

"Assume that means you are no longer writing your own?" one Twitter user wrote.

Musk replied: "Maybe one day."

However, Tim Higgins beat Isaacson to the punch in publishing his own book about the business magnate titled: "Power Play: Tesla, Elon Musk, and the Bet of the Century."

The book, according to GQ, paints a harsh image of Musk when he took over a company factory when the when Model 3 was failing. He allegedly berated and fired engineers and top executives when the cars weren't being produced fast enough, according to the report.

The Associated Press and FOX Business senior correspondent Charlie Gasparino contributed to this report.