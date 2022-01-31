Musk mocks Trudeau, says 'freedom' truckers protest proves 'small fringe minority' is the government

Tesla CEO Elon Musk mocked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government over a comment downplaying the massive protests that have formed over the country’s vaccine mandates.

"It would appear that the so-called ‘fringe minority’ is actually the government," Musk tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

"If the government had the mandate of the people, there would be a significant counter-protest. There is not, therefore they do not," Musk said in a follow-up tweet .

"Protesting in a Canadian winter shows real commitment!" he continued.

Trudeau attempted to downplay the Freedom Convoy of truckers who drove from Vancouver to Ottawa last week to protest the government’s vaccine mandates for cross-border truckers. He said the group was composed of a "small fringe minority" of people who hold "unacceptable views."

"What we are hearing from some people associated with this convoy is completely unacceptable," he added.

The protests, however, have been anything but "small" in Ottawa.

Thousands of people were seen on the streets of the nation’s capital supporting the truckers and denouncing Canada’s stringent restrictions and mandates surrounding the coronavirus.

"I'm not able to work no more because I can't cross the border," Csava Vizi, a protesting trucker from Windsor, told Reuters.

"Myself and a lot of other people are here because we're just sick of the vaccine mandates and the lockdowns," another protester, identified only as Brendon from Ottawa, said.

"Justin Trudeau makes me ashamed to be a Canadian," read a sign Brendon was holding.

Trudeau and his family were moved to a secret location in the capital over alleged security risks this weekend, sources told the CBC this weekend . The prime minister said on Monday morning that he tested positive for the coronavirus , but was "feeling fine" and is working "remotely this week while following public health guidelines."

Musk also tweeted support to Canadian truckers last week, saying they "rule" and adding that "CB radios are free from govt/media control."

