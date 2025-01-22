'Ms. Rachel' strikes deal with Netflix following conservative parents' boycott

Parents looking for "Hop Little Bunnies" and other nursery rhymes by singer and songwriter Ms. Rachel to entertain their children will soon have another place to go besides YouTube.

Rachel Accurso has struck a deal with Netflix, and four episodes that "will include interactive lessons that teach letters, numbers, colors, shapes, and more" will be available for streaming on the platform starting on Monday, Jan. 27.

The episodes will be in English with subtitles available in 33 languages, Netflix says.

"With more than a billion views, Accurso has been described by some parents as their children’s Mister Rogers," a press release states.

CONSERVATIVE PARENTS CALL TO BOYCOTT 'MS. RACHEL' OVER LATEST PRIDE MONTH VIDEO: 'KIDS LOOK UP TO' HER

Moms of toddlers are rejoicing on social media after the announcement was made.

"Thank God lol I'm so tired of my YouTube being filled with her," one mom wrote in a Facebook group. "Now I can just go on Netflix."

"Finally getting away from YouTube ads!" another chimed in.

"Omg I can cancel YouTube premium now," a toddler mom wrote.

NETFLIX RAISES U.S. SUBSCRIBER PRICES, ATTRIBUTES SUCCESS TO 'SQUID GAMES' AND NFL GAMES PAUL-TYSON FIGHT

Accurso is a 42-year-old Maine native, according to Bangor Daily News. She has more than 13 million subscribers on YouTube, and millions follow her on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, as well.

Last summer, the popular children's YouTube creator sparked backlash on social media after she posted a video celebrating Pride Month – and issued a pointed message to parents who took issue with her remarks.

Netflix Inc.

The educational content creator, who is a viral sensation among babies and toddlers, seemingly anticipated fallout with some of her audience, then added, "To those who are going to comment, they can’t watch this show anymore because of this support, no worries and much love your way," she said.

In 2023, Accurso said she was forced to take a "mental health break" after parents expressed outrage over her co-star Jules Hoffman asking to be referred to with the pronouns "they" and "them" on the show. Hoffman is transgender and non-binary.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Accurso also came under scrutiny when she announced she was creating a fundraiser to benefit children in conflict areas, including Gaza. Jewish mothers called out the YouTube sensation for failing to address the murdered Jewish children or those taken hostage on October 7. Many others questioned why Accurso wasn't raising money for Israeli children affected by the war. Accurso later disabled comments on the fundraiser post and put out a statement on Instagram .

Her Instagram bio currently links to the Palestine Children's Relief Fund.

FOX News' Yael Halon contributed to this report.