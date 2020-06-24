Moving? Here's how to save some money

Moving can be expensive and in some cases set people back a hefty amount, which can be daunting especially if you are working on a budget.

However, the cost of moving will vary depending on the number of items someone is moving, the distance from one location to the next and the time of year as well as any moving services or professionals hired, if any.

Fortunately, if consumers are looking to do much of the heavy lifting themselves, it can limit the financial impact.

It's hard to gather an exact cost, however, moving.org calculated some figures that some movers can expect. For instance, for a full-service move, where professionals assist throughout the whole process, can cost anywhere from $550 to upwards of $12,000, according to the outlet.

However, renting your own moving van instead of hiring a moving company will cost significantly less.

1. Rent your own truck

To put it in perspective, with U-Haul, one of many truck rental companies, customers can expect a starting price of around $19.95. However, customers should expect additional fees depending on how much mileage they use. They are also responsible for filling up the gas tank back to the same level as they received it.

However, the company also carries moving supplies and will refund costumers for any unused boxes.

Comparatively, some consumers noted spending between $1,000 to $2,600 depending on their moving size with Imperial Movers, a moving service in the greater NYC area.

2. Skip the movers

Although packing and unpacking a truck may seem daunting, consumers will save a hefty sum if they get friends and family to chip in.

Hiring professionals through services including Hire a Helper, Task Rabbit, Dolly can set consumers back anywhere from $47 per hour to nearly $1,000 for a half a day's work, according to estimates by moving.org.

In fact, donating or selling some items can further reduce the number of items one would need to transfer.

3. Donate, toss or sell unwanted items

Instead of throwing out unwanted items, consumers can resell them on e-commerce sites including eBay, Craiglist, Facebook Marketplace and Poshmark. This will help consumers declutter and earn an extra penny while doing so.

4. Move during an off-season

Experts also suggest moving during what's considered an off-season. According to U.S. News, the best time to move is between October and April. During spring, summer and the beginning of fall, moving companies will have higher prices due to increased demand, according to the outlet.

5. Use your own supplies

Instead of wasting money on extra packing supplies, look around your home for leftover boxes, baskets and crates that you can use to store your items. And instead of buying bubble wrap, you can even use towels and clothes to wrap fragile items.

Additionally, instead of folding clothes inside boxes, consumers can leave them on the rack and hang them in their car when traveling from one location to the next. This will save someone money on extra storage boxes and free up space in the truck. It will also make rehanging them that much easier.

