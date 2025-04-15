Expand / Collapse search
Movie theaters, movie star discourage chaos during 'Minecraft' screenings

TikTok 'chicken jockey' trend taking over theaters across the US

Oviedo Mall considering "no unaccompanied minors" policy for "A Minecraft Movie." video

Florida mall theater calling on community to stop chaos during 'Minecraft' screenings

Oviedo Mall considering "no unaccompanied minors" policy for "A Minecraft Movie."

One Florida mall's theater is joining others across the country in trying to stop the chaos occurring during screenings of "A Minecraft Movie."

For kids these days, social media, video games and movies are intertwined. When "Minecraft" came to the big screen, people of all ages flocked to the theaters. But an unwelcome trend did, as well.

"The movie-going experience has changed a lot since I was younger," Josh Gunderson, director of marketing and events at Oviedo Mall, told FOX Business. "And TikTok has changed that quite a bit."

Gunderson was the one who created a Facebook post on Monday calling on disruptive behaviors during "Minecraft" screenings to stop. 

Newly renovated theater at Regal Oviedo, where "A Minecraft Movie" is showing. | Fox News

"There's been a challenge out there to, during certain parts of the movies, yell, scream, throw stuff, and we've reached the point where it's becoming very disruptive of the movie-going experience, and also it was causing destruction to our brand-new theaters," he said. 

While a "no unaccompanied minors" policy would be up to operator Regal Cinemas, Gunderson said the mall would assist in implementing it should the behavior continue. 

Minecraft movie photo opp

"A Minecraft Movie" photo backdrop is seen at Regal Oviedo. (Pilar Arias / Fox News)

B&B Theatres in Kansas City, Missouri, told FOX 4 they have seen disruptions during the part of the movie Jack Black yells "chicken jockey."

Springs Cinema & Taphouse in Sandy Springs, Georgia, told FOX 5 Atlanta staff have had to clean up popcorn, ICEEs, ketchup and shattered glass.

Regal Oviedo concessions

A "Minecraft" shirt on display at the concessions at Regal Oviedo on April 15, 2025.  (Pilar Arias / Fox News)

"It was horrific," theater worker Alexi Alvear told the local TV station. "It took me three hours."

Movie star Black himself appeared at a showing in Los Angeles recently, where he too discouraged trashing of theaters.

"A Minecraft Movie" star Jack Black unexpectedly stopped by a showing this weekend to discourage the disruptive and destructive behaviors. Credit: Bobby Hundreds / Instagram  video

Jack Black discourages 'Minecraft' audience from destructive behavior

"A Minecraft Movie" star Jack Black unexpectedly stopped by a showing this weekend to discourage the disruptive and destructive behaviors. Credit: Bobby Hundreds / Instagram 

"Please, no throwing popped corn, and also no lapis lazuli, and also absolutely no chicken jockeys!" Black can be heard saying in the video to a packed theater. 

"A Minecraft Movie" was released on April 4. So far, the movie has made more than $557 million at the box office worldwide, according to data-tracking website The Numbers. 

For those who still need to squeal in excitement during a showing, Regal Cinemas is hosting "Chicken Jockey Screenings" on April 20. 

"There are some rules we don’t break," the entertainment company's website states. "So here’s the deal: build excitement? Absolutely. LOL with friends till you’re rolling in the aisles? Totally. But please don’t go full Creeper in the auditorium."